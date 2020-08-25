Condor says it will operate a more limited service until the end of 2020 as it confirmed plans to shrink its workforce.

The ferry operator says it has felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hard and 'resizing of the business' was required as a result. It is not yet clear how many jobs will be affected.

In a message to customers, the company's CEO Paul Luxon said the past few months have been 'very challenging'

For Condor, the past few months have and continue to be very challenging. We encountered the ‘perfect storm’ of all passenger sailings suspended from March through to July, all bookings cancelled or deferred over the period and the lack of certainty of a start date has clearly affected customer confidence so the reduction in forward bookings is a direct reflection of this.

Mr Luxon says the move to place France on Jersey's 'amber' list for quarantine guidance, which requires inbound passengers to self-isolate for five days, has led to a drop in bookings and more customers choosing to cancel their trips.

He added that with a move to quarantine-free travel in Guernsey unlikely, the move to a seven-day testing programme means that some sailings may no longer be viable and could be cancelled.

Freight services have also been affected recently at St Malo following the liquidation of the stevedore company at the port, resulting in Saturday round-trip sailings there being suspended. This will continue as Condor still cannot dock its freight ship at St Malo.