A team of archivists in Jersey is working to preserve the story of the coronavirus pandemic on the island for generations to come.

For months, Jersey Heritage has been running the project to ensure that personal stories of the crisis can be brought to life in the future.

The collections include individual islanders' accounts from throughout lockdown, as well as items related to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

As the archive, we can document the official government response and we are making sure we do that. We're working with government, but it's people's personal experiences that I think add that colour and that value. When people are talking about this in 20, 30, 40 years time, it's these kind of personal documents that are going to make the future generations really understand.