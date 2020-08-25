A court has heard that a man accused of rape in Jersey was 'unfazed' and 'smirked' when armed officers entered his hotel room to arrest him.

43-year-old Vikas Dhar is standing trial at Jersey's Royal Court.

It is alleged he grabbed a knife before raping a woman at the Sarum Hotel in the early hours of 14 September 2019.

She then fled the room and called the police.

Giving evidence, PC James Elliott said armed officers attended the hotel and found Mr Dhar asleep in bed in his underwear.

“I had to physically touch him to wake him up. He didn’t seem fazed at all by my presence,” he said. “He kept smirking at me.”

Video footage was shown to the jury of Mr Dhar drunkenly grabbing another man in a bar hours before the alleged assault.

The three video clips show Mr Dhar dancing in the Royal Yacht with a beer in his hand.

In the video he is seen repeatedly grabbing the hand of a man who is also on the dance floor and try to get him to dance.

The man is seen pulling his hand away and walking off.

Giving evidence, Josie Le Masurier, who took the video said: “He was trying to dance with him and grab him.

“Another friend had come over and asked him to stop dancing with our friend because he was very uncomfortable.”

She said Mr Dhar told her he wasn’t gay and had a wife and children.

“He was really drunk and trying to dance and slopping his drink,” she added.

The victim alleges she had consensual sex with Mr Dhar before the rape occurred.

Mr Dhar agrees he was with the victim that night but denies any wrongdoing.

The trial continues...