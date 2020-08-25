Choirs and singers in Jersey are putting pressure on the government to ease the restrictions which stop them singing.

Singing is not advised under Level 1 of the Safe Exit framework, due to the potential for droplets to transmit the virus.But singers say they feel unfairly treated, not least following research published in the UK last week, which concluded that singing carried no more risk than speaking at a similar volume.The UK government relaxed its rules as a result of the study but so far, there has been no movement in Jersey.Francis Murton is the Choir Conductor for the Jersey Island Singers. He says they are desperate for some guidance within which to resume their singing.

There's a massive sense of frustration and loss because they haven't been able to sing together. It's not just about the social aspect of singing of meeting, but the physical side of singing and being together. We, here, are still unable to do anything and it would be lovely to be able to do something within some restriction.

Church choirs have also gone silent. Nick Cabot leads the Trinity Church choir and whilst he misses song, the demographic of many church goers, means he is happy to take the precautions.

Here we are in Jersey where our churches are small and very close to one another. I know that the Trinity congregation are perfectly happy with how we run the services at the moment and I don't think they would feel so safe if we started singing, even quietly.

He says he would like to see further research on singing in groups which could be directly applied to choirs. Nicki Kennedy is a soprano and music teacher. She moved all lessons online when the pandemic hit, but is frustrated by the continued restrictions.She is also concerned about the impact it may have on music generally, in the long term.

People need to be together, it's a social activity and I fear that people will just move away from it and stop doing it altogether. The businesses certainly will really struggle to survive if they're not given some light at the end of the tunnel, some option like every other industry has been.