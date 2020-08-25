Jersey Women face Northern Cricket Union, home of Irish provincial team Northern Knights, today in the first game of a four-match T20 series in Belfast.

The back-to-back games are their first since August 2019, where they finished second behind hosts France in an international quad series in Nantes.

"It's going to be excellent for us, obviously we were so excited for the whole season, and then due to Covid it got cancelled", said captain Chloe Greechan.

"So to still go away off island and play competitive cricket against a good standard of opposition will be really good for a lot of our girls".

Earlier this year Jersey Cricket set out ambitious aims for women's cricket in the island, appointing Greechan as a female performance and development officer alongside new head coach Lee Meloy, and agreeing a strategic partnership with Middlesex.

Watch: Jersey Cricket Women captain Chloe Greechan

Jersey Cricket have named a 14-strong squad for the tour, including several potential debutants.

"We know they're going to be good so we know we just have to stick to our basics and our strengths and see what happens from there", said Greechan.

"It's good experience for a lot of our girls - a lot of them will be new caps for this tour - so for them to get games under their belt it'll be excellent for them".

"The aim is to go there and win but we know we'll have to take every game as it comes and then we'll discuss what happens after the tour", she said.

Northern Knights had been due to travel to Jersey for three matches against the island's women earlier this summer but that tour has now been "pencilled in" for 2021.

Jersey Women squad to face Northern Knights: Chloe Greechan (c), Charlie Miles (vc), Maria Da Rocha, Rose Hill, Trinity Smith, Lily Greig, Georgia Mallet, Effie Bowley, Flo Tanguy, Analise Merritt, Mia Maguire, Erin Duffy, Erin Gouge, Grace Wetherall.