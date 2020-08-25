A 25-year lease has been granted to Jersey Electricity to install and operate the largest solar panel farm in the Channel Islands.

Work is due to start on the 1,311 square metre warehouse roof at Woodside Farm in early September.

Once operational in October, it is expected to generate more than 270,000 units a year - enough to power 37 homes.

Jersey Electricity already has two solar arrays - one on the roof of La Collette Power Station, and one on Queen's Road.