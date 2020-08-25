Islanders are being asked to keep an eye out for Asian hornets when picking blackberries, gardening or preparing for Branchage in Jersey.

Nests have been found in several locations including Howard Davis Park, St Clement and St Brelade.

While individual hornets are not generally a risk, there is a real danger of being stung if a nest is disturbed. A disturbed nest may have serious consequences, so I would urge people to be vigilant, cautious, and report any possible sightings of Asian hornets.

So far this year, 33 Asian hornet nests have been discovered compared to 48 at the same time last year.

The reduction in nest numbers is encouraging, but we will not know the true picture until later on in the year. There is no room for complacency. The Jersey Asian Hornet Group volunteers are doing an incredible job of following up reported sightings, setting baits, and tracking the hornets back to their nests.

Anyone who suspects that they have seen an Asian hornet or a nest can report it by emailing asianhornet@gov.je, calling 01534 441633, or downloading the free Asian Hornet Watch App.