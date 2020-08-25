Sark's Policy and Finance Committee says a 'loss of trust and confidence' in the directors of a shipping company led to a motion being brought forward to remove them.

The Committee alleges that the board of Isle of Sark Shipping failed to ensure it had an adequate fleet, and mismanaged the company's finances - which they say potentially caused the company to be placed into administration.

A report prepared by the committee calls for the board to be removed and the contracts of the managing director and finance director to be terminated.

It proposes that they are replaced by two new directors - including John Guille who sits on the Policy and Finance Committee as Deputy Chairman.

The company's directors wrote to members of the Chief Pleas calling for them to intervene, after they were asked to resign. They claimed they had been given no explanation for the move and that the company faced no 'crisis' in terms of its finances.

However, the report claims that the executive directors used all of the company's available funds to buy a new vessel, the Corsaire des Isles, without informing the Committee which it says placed an 'unjustifiable risk' on the Chief Pleas.

This followed an injection of £30,000 to bolster the company's finances, after £50,000 was spent on redundancy packages - taking the company beyond its unsecured overdrafts.

Currently, only the Sark Belle is operating - the newly purchased Corsaire des Isles remains in France with no delivery date confirmed, while the Sark Venture has been withdrawn from service.

A decision will be made at the meeting of the Chief Pleas at 7pm tonight (Tuesday 25 August).