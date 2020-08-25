Guernsey's Chief Minister says the island has missed a 'huge opportunity' to speed up the the redevelopment of its seafront. Deputy Gavin St Pier wanted to create a new corporation to accelerate plans to revitalise the east coast as part of the government's wider Revive and Thrive policy.

States members rejected the idea, instead narrowly voting in favour of the original proposals - which were submitted before the pandemic. Some politicians believe now is not the right time to commit to this level of investment to the project.

I think it's fine as it is. I'm totally against spending a million pounds on the seafront at this time. I think first of all, a number of the proposals aren't of my liking but also, I think with the virus and the uncertainty currently, I think it's very important that we just leave it to the next States.

However, some believe that enhancing the seafront's offering can only be beneficial for islanders.

One thing that became very clear during lockdown is that our natural enviornment as well as our built environment really affects people - how they live their lives, it affects how they feel. Our seafront is beautiful and it could be even more beautiful. I think to hear fairly sweeping statements on a political level about turning it into Disneyland is just, really, a bit silly.

Planning permission for the project at La Vallette, one of the sites selected for the States' Seafront Development Project, was granted earlier this year.