Jersey's States meetings could soon take place every three weeks, rather than every fortnight.

Following discussions about the change in July, members were asked to vote for their preferred system.

Of the 45 votes cast, 25 voted in favour, whilst 20 were against.

Only four members did not cast a vote - Senator Lyndon Farnham, Senator Ian Gorst, Deputy Montfort Tadier and Deputy Gregory Guida.

The Assembly will debate and vote on the change on 22 September.