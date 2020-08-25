Car parking charges will be reintroduced at Jersey Airport.

The measures will come back into force on Monday 7 September, having been suspended since the beginning of lockdown in March.

Passengers can still be dropped off at the front of the departures terminal and a separate area has been designated as a limited-time pick up zone.

Fees for parking will remain at 80p per hour in the main car park or 80p per half hour in the car park directly opposite the arrivals building.

Pay machines will be relocated to a covered area outside the arrivals building to allow for physical distancing.

Entry to the terminal itself remains limited to passengers, staff and those who need to use post office services in the departures area.