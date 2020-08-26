The coronavirus pandemic has meant many families' summer holiday plans have been put on hold this year - so instead, many have opted for a staycation instead.

ITV Channel TV has been dropping in on a few of those islanders who are enjoying some of the delights on their doorstep and embracing everything the Channel Islands have to offer.

Episode One: The Davies family

In the first episode we meet the Davies family, who have swapped their annual holiday in Turkey for 3 days camping in St Martin in Jersey.

Episode Two: The Martin Family

Part two sees us meeting a family taking a camping holiday with a difference. Meet the Martin family as they spend five days 'glamping' at Jersey Zoo!

Episode Three: The Hancock Family

In episode three, we catch up with the Hancock family (along with some of their friends) as they take an adventure-filled trip to the island of Sark.