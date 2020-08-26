Filming of the new reality show The Real Housewives of Jersey is underway.

Footage gathered at the Lido at Havre Des Pas show a production crew filming people in glamorous outfits for the upcoming series of the latest in the The Real Housewives franchise.

It follows weeks of rumours about the programme, which will premiere on the ITV Hub later this year before running weekly on ITV Be.

ITV says the series, which will serve as a 'sister series' to The Real Housewives of Cheshire, will 'embrace all the island has to offer', bringing ' fun, laughter and, of course, plenty of glitz. '

Having become one of ITVBe's biggest hits, The Real Housewives of Cheshire will soon have a sister show under the ITVBe umbrella. The Real Housewives of Jersey promises an equally fabulous cast in another aspirational location. We're thrilled to welcome these ladies into the ITVBe family and know our audience will look forward to getting to know each of them over the course of their debut series.

No official announcement has been made about who is taking part in the programme.