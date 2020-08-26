Another fine has been issued in Guernsey over a breach of quarantine rules.
Mikey Ashworth from St Peter Port was handed a £3,000 fine for breaching self-isolation requirements.
Guernsey Magistrates Court heard how the 26-year-old went out on the evening he arrived home from Southampton.
Guernsey's 'ABC' quarantine rules state that all passengers must self-isolate on arrival into the island.
Group A: People travelling from group A countries must self-isolate for 14 days. Countries in this category are all those which are not listed here.
Group B: People arriving in Guernsey from group B countries are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation. They will be allowed to leave isolation if that test is negative. These people must report any Covid-19 symptoms until 14 days after their arrival into Guernsey. Group B countries include the UK and France.
Group C: These are countries in which Guernsey has formed an 'air bridge' with. Currently only The Isle of Man falls into the group C category.