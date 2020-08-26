Another fine has been issued in Guernsey over a breach of quarantine rules.

Mikey Ashworth from St Peter Port was handed a £3,000 fine for breaching self-isolation requirements.

Guernsey Magistrates Court heard how the 26-year-old went out on the evening he arrived home from Southampton.

Guernsey's 'ABC' quarantine rules state that all passengers must self-isolate on arrival into the island.