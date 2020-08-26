Teams of people in Guernsey are gearing up to take part in this year's He(l)lvetia challenge later today (27 August).

The mini-triathlon involves swimming, cycling and running in teams of three or as an individual.

The triathlon, around Havelet Bay, welcomes people of all abilities.

The Hel(l)vetia Challenge is at the heart of the community and really embodies the 'Guernsey Together' ethos which has brought us through the pandemic so successfully so far. The challenge is open to everyone and will raise much-needed funds for local charities which have been adversely affected during lockdown.

Some of the charities receiving support:

Friends of Les Bourgs Hospice

Guernsey Mind

The Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief Trust

Guernsey Chest & Heart

Headway Guernsey

Guernsey Alzheimer's Association

Hope for a Child

Guernsey Bereavement Services

The Sarah Groves Foundation

The circuit begins with a 200 metre swim in Havelet Bay, followed by a two kilometre cycle up and down the Val des Terres, finishing with a run along South Esplanade and back to Castle Cornet and returning to South Esplanade.