A flight had to be held on the tarmac at Jersey Airport after a passenger refused to wear a mask on board.

Police boarded the EasyJet service to London Gatwick on Monday 24 August to deal with a passenger who was' behaving disruptively'.

The passenger then agreed to wear a mask and the flight was able to take off later than planned.

In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are required to wear a face mask during boarding and onboard and we are informing all customers of this requirement ahead of travel. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.

It comes just days after a bird strike caused a Jersey-bound flight to make an emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon airport