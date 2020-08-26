Jersey's government will adopt a regionalised approach to its travel guidance for the UK from next week.

It means the 'traffic light' system, which splits countries into red, amber and green according to the risk of infection, will be be tailored to specific regions of the UK, France and the Republic of Ireland.

Localised measures have been introduced in parts of the UK to controlling rising coronavirus infection rates.

Under the current system, passengers arriving from a 'green' area can take a coronavirus test on arrival and are not required to self-isolate until they get their results.

Inbound passengers arriving from an amber country are required to take a test on arrival and five days after arrival. They must self isolate until the second test returns a negative result.

Passengers arriving from 'red' countries must take a test on arrival and spend 14 days self-isolating.

More details on the localised quarantine guidance will be made available next week.