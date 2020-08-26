Sark Shipping are inviting islanders to a public meeting at midday today (27 August).

The open forum will allow people to ask ‘any questions and make suggestions’.

Directors at the island owned company had been asked to step down earlier this week, but they refused.

Sark's Policy and Finance Committee then brought a proposition before the Chief Pleas calling for them to be removed, and replaced.

The committee says a 'loss of trust and confidence' in the directors of a shipping company led to a motion being brought forward.

The Isle of Sark Shipping Company provides a freight and passenger service to the island.

A decision on whether or not to remove the directors will now be made by politicians at 7pm (Thursday 27 August).