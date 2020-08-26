Passengers arriving into Guernsey from 'Group B' countries - which includes the UK and Jersey - may only need to self-isolate for as little as 24 hours in the next phase of the island's exit from lockdown.

In an update to the island's lockdown strategy, inbound passengers would be tested on arrival and again on the seventh day.

They would be subject to 'passive surveillance' until day 14, meaning they must report any Covid-19 symptoms and avoid all care homes and the hospital except in the event of an emergency.

Passengers coming to the island from Group A countries would still have to complete a mandatory self-isolation period of 14 days.

The rules for Group C will also remain the same, with no self-isolation requirement for passengers arriving from countries where an 'air bridge' is in place. Currently, this refers only to the Isle of Man.

The plans were brought before Deputies by the Civil Contingencies Authority. It is hoped a future move into phase 6 will coincide with the development of a vaccine against the virus.