Alderney has cancelled its flights to and from Alderney on Friday (28 August) due to crew shortages.

The airline says it has been able to manage a combination of staff quarantine due to overseas training, an unexpected resignation and delays due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, staff illness mean it has a shortage of first officers and therefore cannot operate the flights safely in accordance with regulations.

The company warns that flights on Sunday 30 August may also be affected.

The company's Chief Executive Mark Darby thanked the staff who operate the route, saying they have been 'busier than ever'

It is hugely regrettable for Aurigny that this is happening on the last Bank Holiday of the summer when many people had booked Staycations in Alderney and Guernsey. We are doing everything we can to help make alternative arrangements for all of our customers.

Customers on affected flights will be offered a full refund or the option of travelling on boats chartered by the airline.