Guernsey goes to the polls in October, and the window during which would-be politicians can register as candidates is looming (Tue 1 to Fri 4 Sept).

But before we even have the official list of runners and riders it seems the gloves are off.

Is this set to be the dirtiest and most vicious election campaign the island has seen? I think so.

This week there’s been a LOT of to-ing and fro-ing on social media about whether candidates and parties are allowed to campaign before what’s known as the ‘regulated period’ kicks in, and indeed whether spending on materials that’ll be used on the campaign trail are allowed.

The regulated period runs from the opening of candidate nominations to election day itself.

The muddy waters haven’t been helped by the government themselves issuing an apology for causing confusion by issuing official guidance documents to candidates that contained “errors that are likely to have caused confusion”.

But, we are where we are.

The root of a lot of the ire is around what the law actually states. For that you need to read The Election Expenditure Ordinance 2020. And I did.

It tells you a lot about how much can be spent and about when it can be spent, but it does not – having read every last letter and punctuation mark – anywhere on my reading prevent the campaigning starting any time anybody fancies.

And, let’s be frank, sitting politicians who knew they were re-standing months back have effectively been campaigning in one form or another for ages, not least with some of the more ‘grandstanding’ speeches that have been made in the States Chamber.

But overlay that with some of the attacks, include a nice line in passive aggressive ones, breaking out on social media from new candidates and even from those who were elected four years ago.

We have accusations of back room deals, of people being shunned from groupings or parties, of others being left out in the cold, of one party attacking another party, of claims money is being spent illegally… and the campaign proper hasn’t even begun!

There’s a lot of talk about whether Guernsey is or isn’t ready for party politics. In this first island-wide election, and the first with multiple registered political parties promoting their candidates, there’s also some grumbling from independent independents (as opposed to independents who’ve joined a party that’s not a party – hope you’re keeping up!) that their voice is getting lost in the blizzard of messaging.

So much at play.

So much confusion and bitterness already.

And that's before any of the 31,000+ have cast a single vote.

There's so much resting on what the successful 38 come early October are able to achieve over the next four years for Guernsey.

One extremely safe prediction: it won’t be dull.