The Canary Islands have been re-catergorised in Jersey's 'traffic light' travel system.

It groups countries into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Most of the islands, which have been categorised individually, have moved up by at least one level of alert.

Tenerife and Fuerteventura have moved from green to amber.

Gran Canaria and Lanzarote have moved from green to red.

La Palma remains green.

The change to amber means people travelling back to Jersey must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.

The change to red means inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.