The Canary Islands have been re-catergorised in Jersey's 'traffic light' travel system.

It groups countries into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Most of the islands, which have been categorised individually, have moved up by at least one level of alert.

  • Tenerife and Fuerteventura have moved from green to amber.

  • Gran Canaria and Lanzarote have moved from green to red.

  • La Palma remains green.

The change to amber means people travelling back to Jersey must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.

The change to red means inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.