The Canary Islands will be independently classified under Jersey's travel traffic light system from Saturday (29 August 0.01am).

Countries are categorised into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

From Saturday August 29 the Canary Islands will be independently assessed on how safe they are deemed to be.

Tenerife and Fuerteventura will move from green to amber.

Gran Canaria and Lanzarote will move from green to red.

Las Palma will remain green.

Up until now only Madeira and Portugal and Spain and the Balearic Islands have been regionalised.

Passengers arriving from amber countries need to take two coronavirus tests, one on arrival and one five days later. If both tests return negative they can leave self isolation.

People arriving from a red country are required to be tested on arrival and must isolate for 14 days.

It is expected that the government will announce a regional travel approach for France, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom on Friday 28 August.