A Jersey Hospice Care online appeal has raised nearly a quarter of a million pounds towards the daily running of the facility.Like so many charities they had to stop all organised fundraising activity in March. The closure of the charity shop alone lost them £20,000 per week.Total losses this year were estimated at around £500,000.But contributions via the online appeal, #HospiceHero, have reduced that gap, and managed to maintain the continued care at Jersey Hospice Care.In total, more than 1,000 people have contributed.

Hospice was created for the community and by the community and we're still funded by the community to date and even during this pandemic the community stepped up. So there's really only one thing to say, and that's a massive thank you. We simply wouldn't be here without the support that we get. And every patient we care for we are able to do that because the community is there.