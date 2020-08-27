People in Guernsey are preparing to make waves for charity today as part of the annual Castle Swim.

The open-water event will start at the Slaughterhouse slipway and finish at the Horseshoe Pool at La Vallette with people over the age 11 invited to come along. The swim takes on average 25 minutes to complete, but everyone is encouraged to go at their own pace.

We are so pleased this year's Castle Swim is able to go ahead. With so many more people enjoying sea swimming recently we are very much looking forward to a record turnout. Everyone of all abilities are welcome to take part, it is not a race.

There is a minimum donation of £3 to enter while the oldest swimmer to complete the course will be awarded the Bill Green Memorial Trophy which has been presented since 1996.

This year the chosen charity to benefit from the swim is Mind Guernsey.

We are delighted to have been chosen as this year's beneficiary. Obviously with the effects of the Covid pandemic and so many events having been cancelled, fundraising is a strong focus for us to continue our work and raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing in the Bailiwick. We are very much looking forward to the swim.

Swimmers can register at the Slaughterhouse slipway from 2.30pm. Groups will set off in timed intervals with the first 50 people set to begin at 3.30pm.