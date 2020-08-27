A young pianist in Jersey has achieved the highest grade in piano after months of practice during lockdown.

14-year-old Hamish Brodie committed himself to his music through online lessons, going from having never sat a music exam to achieving a distinction in his grade eight piano with his own composition, 'The Butterfly'.

He has achieved in a matter of weeks what others take years to achieve.

It wasn't really too hard, well it was hard, but it didn't really feel like a commitment, because I just enjoyed it so much, and I just wanted to express my emotions and feelings into the music, so it was enjoyable for me.

Hamish first started playing the piano and writing music when his mother, Fiona, died two years ago. It was an emotional release for him and quickly became his passion. It was only in January he took things to the next level, when he started music lessons at the Jersey Academy of Music, where teachers realised immediately that Hamish had a gift.

The second he sat down at the piano, he'd prepared himself for his first piece, it was a moment, it doesn't happen very often, but both myself and my colleague were absolutely spellbound listening to his entire performance. And just talking to him afterwards just such a driven, motivated, really, really driven young man, it's been an absolute privilege teaching him over the last few months.

He had only managed to have lessons for four weeks when lockdown happened. But rather than resting on his laurels, Hamish continued his lessons online. When he was set the challenge of a grade eight exam just over a month ago, he threw himself into it, practicing as much as eight hours a day.

He's always focussed and up for the challenge you know, there was a few nights when he was doing his grade eight that he was struggling, but we just talked it through and carried on with his determination. I think he knew that it was bigger than he actually thought, but he's achieved it and he's got a distinction.

In the future Hamish would like to do a production or engineering course but ultimately, he would like to become a singer/songwriter and an artist in his own right, producing his own music.