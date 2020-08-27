Passengers arriving into Jersey from higher-risk areas of the UK will face stricter measures from Wednesday 2 September.

The government says its 'regional' approach to quarantine restrictions will be taken on the basis of upper-tier local authority - meaning guidance will be catered to county council or unitary authority area.

Guidance for France will be specific to departments while guidance for the Republic of Ireland will be based on the infection rates in each county.

If a person coming into Jersey has spent one night or more in one of the high-risk regions in the past 14 days, they will be subject to self-isolate according to the traffic light system.

Dr Ivan Muscat says it means that individuals from high-risk areas will be managed differently to others, who pose less of a risk.

This is a safer way forward for Jersey and it is also a better way forward for passengers because those who are particularly low risk because they come from a particularly low risk area will not have to have the same swab and isolation regimen applied to them.

Dr Muscat says regionalised guidance will also be extended to other jurisdictions in the future. More details about the restrictions on each of the current jurisdictions will be announced on Friday 28 August.

It comes as Jersey's government announced that individual classifications will apply to the Canary islands. From this Saturday (28 August), the Spanish islands Gran Canaria and Lanzarote will move from green to red on its 'traffic light' system for travel guidance.

Tenerife and Fuerteventura will move from green to amber while Las Palma will remain green.