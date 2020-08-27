Schools in Jersey will have staggered start times and pupils will be encouraged to wear masks on buses as teachers prepare to welcome them back to the classroom.

New government guidance sets out the measures schools must take to ensure students and staff are protected when they return on Wednesday 2 September.

The government says all children and young people should now attend school unless they are having to self-isolate or shield. If a child cannot attend as normal, parents should notify their school.

Jersey's Education Minister says parents can be assured that all the necessary safeguards are in place.

Things will look and feel different within the school and college setting, but I want to reassure parents, students and teaching staff that their health is our number one priority. “We have based the full re-opening of schools on expert medical advice. The same advice has led us expertly through this health emergency to get Jersey in the strong position that it is currently in.

Collection and drop-off

Schools can introduce changes to their drop-off and collection arrangements to ensure social distancing and clearly communicate them with parents and carers. Staggering of start times may also be required.

They should also consider how parents, contractors and visitors can access the building, e.g. signing in and out, contact with staff etc - though visitors are strongly discouraged.

Signs and markings should be put in place to make sure anyone accessing the site for drop-off and collection maintain physical distancing. If possible, they should remain in their cars.

Hand washing and personal hygiene

Regular washing of hands is 'essential' for everyone within a school setting and everyone on-site should ensure they are regularly using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, drying thoroughly with paper towels.

Students should do this when they arrive and leave school, after breaks, before and after they eat and when they use any shared resources or equipment. Those children who have difficulties washing their hands independently should be given assistance.

It also applies to coughs and sneezes, which should be caught in a tissue or an elbow and disposed of in a bin as per 'catch it, bin it, kill it' guidance.

Hand sanitiser dispensers must be provided and located in prominent places around the building - however for very young children, mild soap and water should be used instead.

The guidance suggests teachers can encourage young children to learn and practice good hygiene habits through 'games, songs and repetition'.

Physical Distancing

In primary schools, classes should remain separated with 'bubbles' kept separate through staggered breaks and lunches. Where multiple 'bubbles' have to take breaks at the same time, the guidance recommends that playgrounds are 'zoned' or a so-called 'buffer-zone' is created to keep children from different groups separated.

In secondary schools, students are not be required to maintain physical distancing but teachers are advised to maintain a distance of one metre. Where this is not possible, close contact should be kept to 15 minutes or less.

In communal areas such as staff rooms, members of staff should keep a physical distance of two metres. This is because if a staff member tests positive for Covid-19, anyone who has been within two metres for 15 minutes or more would be classed as a 'close contact' under contact tracing and would be forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

Assemblies and large gatherings are discouraged.

Masks

Protective masks are 'not generally needed' under the guidance but it is advised that students wear them when on board school buses.

PPE should be available in schools to prepare for the event that a child or adult becomes symptomatic and requires care before they leave the school site.

Returning after traveling off-island

Guidance for children and young people returning to Jersey after off-island travel relates to the government's 'traffic light' system for travel guidance.

If returning from off-island from a 'Green' country, children should not return to the classroom until they have received a negative test result.

If returning from a red/amber country, children should complete the necessary self-isolation period and only return when they receive a negative test result.

In all of the above cases, children aged 11 or under should not return to the classroom until all adults they were traveling with also receive a negative test result

Travel to and from school

Children, young people and their parents are recommended to walk or cycle to school, if possible.

School buses will continue to operate at full capacity, though passengers must abide by the conditions of carriage - for LibertyBus services, this means wearing a face mask while on board for all passengers over the age of 11, except for those with medical exemptions.

Confirmed cases within the school

In the event of a confirmed case, schools are advised to wait until they are contacted by contact tracers before informing parents as this will avoid 'any unnecessary panic or confusion'.

The contact tracing team will then discuss individual circumstances with the confirmed positive case to establish who they have been in direct contact with - meaning spend more than 15 minutes within a two metre distance. They may then need to speak to infection control teams about the cleaning process to ensure that relevant areas can be disinfected.

Contact tracers have access to emergency contact details for all schools/colleges in the Island and will call as soon as they have information surrounding the confirmed case. Schools may work with the contact tracing team to provide contact details for those who have been in contact so that they can be given advice and offered a PCR test.

There are specific variations to this guidance for childminders, which can be found on the gov.je website.