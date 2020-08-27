Thousands of checks have been carried out on people required to self-isolate in Jersey.

Since it formed at the beginning of August, the island's Monitoring and Enforcement Team have carried out more than 3,000 checks on people required to quarantine after arriving from amber and red category countries.

The team carried out more than 200 visits and made over 1,200 random calls toensure people were following guidelines. They have also investigated more than 750 reports emailed to them.

If people do not follow the rules, we will investigate and if appropriate pursue prosecutions. It is imperative that people arriving in the Island isolate when asked to do so, it is only by following these rules that we will ensure that we can keep cases low and stop the virus spreading throughout the community.

Officers say the majority of people are following the rules but they are actively investigating a small number of cases who were found to be in breach of the restrictions.