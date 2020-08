Police are investigating a case of criminal damage at a school in Guernsey.

La Hougette School in St Pierre Du Bois was vandalised overnight on Tuesday 25 August.

A boundary fence, security gate, wheelbarrow and children's slide were all damaged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who might be able to help with their inquiries.

Anybody with information is asked to contact PC Bourgaize at Guernsey Police Headquarters, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 as soon as possible.