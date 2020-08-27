Sark’s Chief Pleas has voted for an independent review into Sark Shipping.

Earlier this week, the island's Policy and Finance Committee asked the board of directors to step down over a 'loss of trust and confidence', but they refused.

The committee previously claimed the directors had pushed Sark Shipping to the brink of administration, something they disputed, saying accusations made against them were completely inaccurate.

A proposition before the Chief Pleas, by the Committee, calling for the directors to be replaced was withdrawn meaning the board will now remain, but Julie Mann will be appointed as an extra director.

