Planning applications are being drafted for Guernsey’s new look Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

A preferred design has also been chosen for the seven year project.

The renovation, run by Health and Social Care, plans to ‘resolve pressing clinical needs’.

It was announced in 2019 the renovations could cost up to £93.4million.

Due to begin in 2021 the work has been split into phases to reduce the impact on the hospital.

The first phase of work will see the islands Critical Care Unit expanded from seven beds to 12, areas refurbished to support future pandemic demands and other infrastructure works will be carried out.

The second and third phases will see more operating theatres, structural changes and updates to the breast unit.

A full list of changes can be seen on the government’s website.

The modernised hospital is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

Building a hospital is an extremely complex programme A major capital project of this nature will act as a significant stimulus to the local economy and is a key element of the Island’s Covid-19 recovery strategy. Specialist hospital development will require off-island expertise but will be supported by the local construction companies and will benefit the local economy.

A series of public meetings will be held to discuss the plans.