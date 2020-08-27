Heather Watson will face British number one Johanna Konta in the first round of the US Open.

Watson, the GB number two, is ranked 37 places below Konta, who is seeded ninth for the first Grand Slam to be played since lockdown.

Now ranked 52 in the world, Watson had been enjoying a return to form before the pandemic, claiming her fourth career WTA title in Mexico in March.

But the Guernsey star is yet to win a senior singles match at Flushing Meadows, having lost eight times in the first round, and has lost all of her three tour meetings with Konta.

The tournament, which is being played behind closed doors, begins on Monday.