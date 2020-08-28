Diners in Alderney will be able to enjoy Tennerfest for the first time this year.

The annual six-week promotion sees restaurants and cafes offering discounted menus to customers from the beginning of October.

Natalie de Woolfson from Hamilton Brooke, which organises Tennerfest, says it is an opportunity to embrace the island's cuisine as well as give another welcome boost to businesses at the end of the summer season.

Of course, 2020 is going to be a little different, but then that is the case for pretty much everything this year. The key thing though, is that across all of the islands we have an industry that more than ever needs a boost and judging by the feedback we are getting there are hungry people ready and waiting to provide just that.

The island's tourism sector hopes it will provide another way to capitalise on the island's staycation 'bubble' boom.

Alderney is full of flavour, from local produce and rich creamy milk to seafood straight from the island's clear waters all of which can be enjoyed in our delightful cafes and restaurants. The Tennerfest is a perfect chance to take a short break on our lovely island and all that is needed is a healthy appetite!

The scheme already runs in Jersey, Guernsey and Sark each year.