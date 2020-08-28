Passengers arriving into Guernsey's harbour and airport will have to take their own coronavirus tests when the island moves into the next phase of its lockdown exit.

The 'self swab' tests will mean arrivals from Group B countries will only have to self isolate for around 24-48 hours, pending a negative result.

However, they will also be required to take another test on the seventh day after arrival. This will need to be handed in at a designated drop-off point alongside the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr Nicola Brink says the second test on day seven will allow contact tracing teams to identify travelers who may be infected more efficiently.

The additional mitigations mean we can feel more confident that they do not need to also self- isolate for the entirety of that time as we can use our contact tracers more effectively to locate any contacts and prevent the spread of the virus.

Group A arrivals will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine which will continue to be enforced, with fines and penalties for anyone who breaches the rules. Any passenger who decides not to be tested on arrival will also have to quarantine for 14 days.

No date has been set for the move to phase 5c. Deputy Gavin St Pier says he is mindful of the increased risks attached - but that steps will be taken to mitigate them.

That is partly dependent on the situation in jurisdictions around us. At this very moment, these do not show signs of improving. But things may change, this pandemic has shown that can happen very quickly, and by having everything ready for Phase 5c, we will be able to respond just as quickly when the time is right.

All passengers arriving into the Bailiwick will also have to register their details 48 hours ahead of travel to allow contact tracing teams to follow up with anyone who may have been in close proximity to an infected traveler during their trip.

New equipment is also being sourced to boost testing capacity within the Bailiwick to more than 2,000 tests per day and new pathology staff are being recruited to process the tests. It was ordered in July, but delays from the manufacturer mean it is now due to arrive by the end of September.

While travel guidance will be split into A, B and C as in phase 5b of lockdown, the government says it will consider a more regional approach to its guidance in the future.