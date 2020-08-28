Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man will face each other annually for the Skipton Cup, under a new three-year agreement.

The Green Lions travelled north to take on the newly-formed Ravens in their inaugural match earlier this month, losing 1-0 in front of a sell-out crowd.

They will face each other again, this time for new silverware - sponsored by the Guernsey-based bank - at Footes Lane on Saturday 12 September in a 6:30pm kick-off.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the fixture, which is currently able to go ahead thanks to the air bridge between the islands, will alternate venues each year.