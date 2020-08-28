Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man will face each other annually for the Skipton Cup, under a new three-year agreement.
The Green Lions travelled north to take on the newly-formed Ravens in their inaugural match earlier this month, losing 1-0 in front of a sell-out crowd.
They will face each other again, this time for new silverware - sponsored by the Guernsey-based bank - at Footes Lane on Saturday 12 September in a 6:30pm kick-off.
It is yet to be confirmed whether the fixture, which is currently able to go ahead thanks to the air bridge between the islands, will alternate venues each year.
After the friendships we made in the Isle of Man we couldn’t wait to welcome the Ravens to Guernsey and hope that Guernsey fans will turn out in numbers on 12 September to make it a celebration of our club’s first home game since February. This brand-new Skipton Cup is something we will all be able to look back on fondly in years to come as an oasis of sporting joy amid challenging times.