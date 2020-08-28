A man accused of raping a woman at a St Helier hotel has walked free after a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

43-year-old Vikas Dhar was charged with two counts of rape after a woman alleged he had attacked her at the Sarum Hotel on September 14, 2019.

His trial began on Monday (24 August 2020).

The jury retired yesterday afternoon but after almost six and a half hours of deliberation it was unable to reach a verdict on either charge.

This afternoon, Mr Dhar was discharged.

Following the trial he said: “I am relieved this ordeal is over. I have been in custody for over half a year and on police bail for almost the same time.

“I am very grateful to my advocate who has been a rock throughout this ordeal.”

Mr Dhar, who was visiting Jersey from India at the time of the alleged assault, has been in police custody since February.