Guernsey Coastguard was called into action after a snorkeller was reported overdue in returning to land.

The emergency service received a call from a man who was concerned for his friend, who was 45 minutes late.

Because of the choppy conditions, a search began using both the St Peter Port all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboats.

The Channel Island air search was also notified.

After conducting a short search around the Rocquerie and Plat Houmet area the man was found safe and well.

He was returned to Herm Harbour and both lifeboats and air search were stood down.