Two people in Jersey have been charged after they breached self-isolation rules to go shopping.

A 29-year old man and 31-year old woman travelled together to Luxembourg, which is categorised as a 'Red' jurisdiction under Jersey's travel guidance and were therefore required to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, a spot check by the island's Monitoring and Enforcement team found that they had left their property to go shopping.

They will appear before Jersey's Magistrate's Court again on Monday 7 September.