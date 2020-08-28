Two people are in a critical condition after an early morning crash in Jersey.

A silver Renault Clio Sport was coming down the hill on La Route de la Trinite when it collided with the wall of a property on the junction with Rue Jacques.

Police say both the passenger and driver, who are both male, remain in hospital.

It happened at around 1.30am this morning (Friday 28 August).

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or might have information is asked to contact police directly. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.