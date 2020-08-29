The CEO of Jersey's Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is calling for an extension of the island's current rent freeze to the end of the year.The emergency provision was brought in to protect tenants during the pandemic.It is set to expire at the end of September, leaving tenants vulnerable to rent hikes.

We have seen clients who are having their rents increased. And sometimes I think they feel perhaps a bit aggrieved when they've been trying their best to pay the rent whilst they've not been in full time employment, relying on the government co-funded payroll scheme and now that they're back to full time hours, or some sort of normality, suddenly their rent is expected to increase.

His comments came on the back of the release of CAB's annual report, which showed that housing is top of the list of concerns that islanders bring to the organisation. Out of the 10,711 queries they received last year, 1,979 were about housing.The price and quality of accommodation Mr Ferey says, as well as security of tenure has always been one of CABs biggest challenges.