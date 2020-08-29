Jersey's Fire and Rescue have been called out to a kitchen fire people were not alerted to as the smoke alarm had a flat battery.

It was caused by items left on top of a cooker hob which had accidentally been turned on.

A visiting friend and quick thinking neighbour noticed the flames and managed to suppress them before crews arrived.

There was significant structural damage and smoke damage to the kitchen and other rooms.

Although the actions of the neighbour prevented more serious fire damage we wish to remind islanders that we do not recommend trying to tackle fires themselves. The risk to life and health is too great. Instead follow the message GET OUT – STAY OUT – CALL 999.

The fire service says the outcome could have been far worse if people had been asleep and are reminding islanders of the importance of having a working smoke alarm.