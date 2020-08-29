Environmental protesters have been on the streets of St Helier to show solidarity with autumn protests beginning in the UK.

The Red Rebels of Jersey, who are part of the island's Extinction Rebellion group, performed a silent march stopping off at Liberation Square.

The group is asking the island's government what action is being taken to put a Citizens Assembly in place so people can be consulted on proposals to tackle climate change.

Since last year the local government has promised the people of Jersey a Citizens Assembly to consult on the government's proposals for coping with unfolding ecological crisis; XR welcomes this first promise towards truer democracy, yet we see no action towards hearing people on the ground, and only support of the 'business as usual' model which has brought crisis upon our world.

After moving through town the group then took a bus to the west of the island and stopped at the airport.