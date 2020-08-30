A collection of food banks in Jersey have made more than 3,000 deliveries to struggling households in the last five months. The Food Bank was set up to provide for the island's neediest during the pandemic, and combined the efforts of the island's four main food bank providers, including the Grace Trust and the Society of St Vincent de Paul. In total they have fed around 600 people per week.

14,000 Tins of tuna delivered

11 Tonnes of pasta delivered

18,000 Tins of baked beans delivered

6,300 Loaves of bread

Coordinating the operation was Malcolm Ferey, Chief Executive of Jersey's Citizen's Advice Bureau who was put in charge of the island's voluntary response.

When you look at it in terms of the numbers and the tonnage of pasta and rice, basic foodstuffs it just goes to show that those four food bank providers all working together at a time when the community was in desperate need, is just a fantastic example of Jersey's wonderful voluntary sector and the way that our faith groups and the whole community pulls together to support each other.

Whilst demand has now dropped, and the centralised effort has disbanded, individual organisations are still very much there. The Salvation Army, which has not offered a food bank service in the past, has decided to extend its provision until Easter 2021. They will be operating a limited food store for those who experience financial hardship as a result of Covid-19. It will give households access to food parcels for a period of four-weeks, whilst they work to secure long-term support.

We felt it was prudent, the right thing to do, to keep some food provision going, so it's easy to get up and running if we need to, but we also know that if there is a second spike, it may not be as serious as the first round, but if people start to lose their jobs or people start to have to shield the demand on food banks is going to increase.

Referrals to the four-week project can be made either via the government's "Connect Me" service, which can be contacted on 01534 445 566, or by individuals visiting the Salvation Army.