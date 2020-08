The annual Vale Earth Fair is being celebrated in Guernsey.

The island's longest running festival, which takes place at Vale Castle, is one of the few taking place in Europe this summer.

All the bands and DJs across the five stages are local this year as travel restrictions meant no-one could come from the UK.

An estimated three thousand tickets have been sold, with funds raised going to a number of chosen charities including Free Tibet, Burma Campaign UK and Bridge2.