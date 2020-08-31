A Jersey Hospice bereavement counsellor has said she fears the full impact of Covid restrictions on how people have been able to grieve, will be felt for years to come.Mary Le Hegarat has helped people remotely during lockdown, but worries about the long-term mental health impact that limiting grief may have had. During the pandemic visitors to hospitals, hospices and care institutions have been limited, and numbers attending funerals have also been restricted. It has meant that many have not been able to say their final goodbyes in the way they would have wanted.

When going through grief we often have family and friends around us, we're able to go visit the grave or if it's not in the island you'd go across and spend some time there, but because of the restrictions and everything changing daily we can’t go and access these things anymore, so people may be wanting to go and have some more different kind and specialised support to help them manage that.

That has been hard for Hospice nurses too.

Gail Edwards normally works on the Education team at Jersey Hospice, but was redeployed to the In Patient Unit to deliver hands on nursing during the pandemic.

It is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've been in palliative care now for 13/14 years and this particular period of not being able to really deliver full on holistic care, when I say holistic care I mean looking after the families as well as the patient, patients having to choose who could come in and be their named visitors, that part of it was very, very hard.

Telephone and video calling contact has happened for patients and family members throughout.

Whilst this is not the same as face to face, physical contact, Mary Le Hegarat feels the online revolution has had some positives.

For many, having moved counselling online has made accessing support easier, especially when working from home.

If they work long hours, it's hard for them to come up during the day, but here we are in a working day they could use their lunch hour from home to get some counselling support so for them it was actually a real positive, which we began to pick up.

They also found that people with physical difficulties benefited from the remote support, which means they will continue their online service to broaden their reach in the community.