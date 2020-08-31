A government fund supporting people who have lived in Jersey for fewer than five years, and who are now unemployed because of coronavirus, ends today (31 August).

The Covid Related Emergency Support Scheme (CRESS) scheme, which started in April, allowed registered workers who lost their jobs to claim £150 a week.

In total, 450 people in 300 households received a share of £540,000.

CRESS was due to end on 30 June but was extended.

This type of government support is usually reserved for people who have lived in Jersey for longer than five years.