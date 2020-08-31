Gas prices in Guernsey will go up by about £40 a year this Autumn.

Guernsey Gas says bills will rise by 4.7% from 1 October.

The utility company blame inflation and lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put additional pressures on their fixed costs.

The increase, the first for 13 months, is due to inflation and continued lower demand for gas resulting from COVID-19 placing additional strain on the fixed costs of the business.

We understand the financial challenges many of our domestic and commercial customers will be facing at the moment, and we are very sensitive to adding additional financial burden at a time like this, but we have simply been left with no other choice.

Guernsey Gas and Jersey Gas are both owned by the Islands Energy Group (IEG) and are the sole providers of gas to the residents in the Channel Islands.

Last year Guernsey Gas prices increased by almost 4%.