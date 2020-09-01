Buses in Jersey have returned to full capacity.

At one point during the pandemic Liberty Bus reduced seating capacity by half.

By the end of July they allowed for full seating capacity, but people would still not be able to stand.

From today there will be no limit - meaning around 12 people will be able to stand in most buses.

Drivers will also now be able to give change to cash paying customers, after a temporary halt.

Wearing a mask remains compulsory for everyone over the age of 11 unless they are medically exempt, however this rule will not apply on school buses.