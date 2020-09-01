Guernsey Padel Club held its first ever island championships over the bank holiday weekend with 81 players in action across the two days.

Rob West and Jon Young beat Patrick Ogier and Lance Plunkett 6-3 3-6 7-5 to claim the inaugural men's open title, with Lauren Barker and Helen Bonner-Morgan taking the women's open with a straight sets win over Susi Glegg and Helen Polli.

The sport, which combines elements of tennis and squash, has grown in popularity quickly since it was introduced to Guernsey in 2017.

"We don't get 80 people entering the island championships in tennis", said tournament organiser Rob West.

"The entry numbers seem to suggest people are almost more willing to enter this than they have been in some of the local tennis events".

"Whether people get put off those because they don't think they're good enough to play with the top players in the island at tennis, I don't know".

"But there certainly seems to be a consensus that I'm happy to compete in this and maybe it's a bit more social and a bit more accessible, whatever it is we'll take it", he said.

Ogier and Sara Woolland won the mixed event, while Phil Radford and Chris Gill took the men's vets and Di Shaw and Gail James the women's vets titles.